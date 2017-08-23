Meet Willy the mini-horse, Jimmy's Take on Browns QB decision: Wednesday's Donovan Live!

(Photo: WKYC)

Chris Tye led off Wednesday's edition of Donovan Live! with '77 Seconds at 7,' a look at the day's top stories. Matt Granite, aka 'The Deal Guy' had some Ways to Save on drones. And Dawn Kendrick reported on the wonderful work being done at Fieldstone Farm in Chagrin Falls, where horses and volunteers are changing lives.

Speaking of Fieldstone Farm, their Chief Development Officer Maureen Foster joined Jimmy live in studio along with Willy, a mini-horse, to talk about Fieldstone's upcoming event, Chefs Unbridled. An all-star culinary cast will be cooking up tasty dinners to benefit Fieldstone's students.

We're talking trips to Iceland, a dog goes into beast mode, and that growing Powerball, were our trending topics with Jimmy, Chris, and Betsy Kling on Wednesday's '3-on-3.' Also, Betsy had a look at the latest weather forecast.

And Jimmy gave some of his thoughts on the Browns handing over the starting quarterback job to rookie DeShone Kizer in 'Jimmy's Take' to wrap up the show.

There was much more to say about Kizer as Jimmy joined Dave "Dino" DeNatale for the Donovan Live Postgame Show. Is the rookie ready for the pressure of starting in the NFL? Plus, how do the guys feel about the Kyrie Irving trade 24 hours later?

© 2017 WKYC-TV