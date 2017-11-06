'Modern Warrior Live' gives new perspective on journey of combat veterans

(Photo: Modern Warrior Live)

The effects of war and challenges when coming home are no secret among our combat veterans.

But out of that, there is also potential for positive growth. That potential is captured in a new musical called 'Modern Warrior Live,' and a pair of Clevelanders are the driving force behind it.

US Army veteran Jaymes Poling and musician Dominick Farinacci joined Jim Donovan to talk about 'Modern Warrior Live,' which makes its Cleveland debut on Wednesday November 8 and Thursday November 9 at Simon & Rose Mandel Theatre at the East Campus of Tri-C. For ticket information, click here.

Watch the interview from Monday's Donovan Live! in the player above.

