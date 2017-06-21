Morris the Cat joins us on Summer Solstice Day: Wednesday's Donovan Live! Recap

(Photo: Meg Hambach, WKYC)

We celebrated the first day of summer Wednesday on Donovan Live! Chris Tye was in for Jimmy and checked in with Michael Estime live from Lakewood Park. Chris then checked the day's top stories on '77 Seconds at 7,' Monica Robins reported on the changes coming to Sterle's Slovenian Country House, and Morris the Cat was in studio!

The taste of Hawaii has come to Northeast Ohio as '808 Shave Ice' is open in Fairview Park. It's a whole shop dedicated to shaved ice. Owners Nick and Kayla gave Chris a sample of their delicious treats.

Chris, Dave DeNatale, and Danielle Serino were in for Wednesday's '3-on-3' to prepare your sweet tooth for the latest restaurant coming to town, prepare your heart for a massive animal rescue, and prepare for the days of tough-to-open packaging to be over! We also checked in with Michael for a weather forecast.

So we had the opportunity to host Morris on Wednesday, but you can meet the famous cat from 9Lives at the PetSmart in Macedonia on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. and then at the PetSmart in Cuyahoga Falls on Saturday from 12-2 p.m.

© 2017 WKYC-TV