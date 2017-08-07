National Hamburger Festival preview, Jimmy's Browns take: Monday's Donovan Live recap

(Photo: WKYC)

Chris Tye joined Jimmy to start Monday's Donovan Live! with a look at the day's top headlines on '77 Seconds at 7.' Jimmy also had our latest 'See it to believe it' clip, featuring a young man who did his best Aaron Judge impersonation during the Little League Baseball tournament in Connecticut. Dave "Dino" DeNatale also stopped by and reacted with Jimmy to some of what former Cavs GM David Griffin had to say on ESPN's 'The Jump.'

Matt Wintz had a look at our weather forecast, then Jimmy stepped outside to preview next weekend's National Hamburger Festival in Akron with founder Drew Cerza, along with Ken Hatfield, owner of one of the featured food trucks.

Ad-free television, the newest job applicant at NASA, and an adorable addition to the Cleveland Zoo. That's what was trending on Monday's 3-on-3 with Jimmy, Chris, and Danielle Serino.

Brock Osweiler has been named as the Browns' starting quarterback for Thursday's preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints. Jimmy has his thoughts on the QB situation for the Browns during Monday's edition of 'Jimmy's Take.'

Jimmy and Dino have more thoughts on David Griffin's ESPN appearance and comments he made about Kyrie Irving and LeBron James. And now that he's got the job, can Osweiler hold off DeShone Kizer and remain the Browns' starting QB? The guys discuss during the 'Donovan Live Postgame Show.'

