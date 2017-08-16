New ride unveiled at Cedar Point, Ask Betsy about the eclipse: Donovan Live recap

(Photo: WKYC)

Wednesday's Donovan Live! began with Chris Tye's rundown of the top headlines of the evening on '77 Seconds at 7.' Ryan Haidet checked in from Cedar Point on the day where the park unveiled plans for the future of the Mean Streak. Steel Vengeance," an all-new roller coaster that breaks a total of 10 world records, will be new in 2018. Matt Granite, 'The Deal Guy,' showed us Ways to Save on the most relaxing robot ever. And our Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling (with help from daughter Josie) showed us an easy way to view next Monday's eclipse.

It's the final week of our "Music Spotlight, See the Possible Series." Jimmy chatted with Laura and Calvin, who call themselves "Harp and Heels," and you'll understand why in their music video as they gave us their version of our motto: "See The Possible."

One of those ideas that sounds good in theory, the star power in the movie about the Mansfield Reformatory, and the latest models in "Vogue," were the trending topics that Jimmy, Chris, and Betsy tackled in Wednesday's edition of '3-on-3.' Betsy also had a look at what we can expect from the weather over the next few days.

And it was an all-Cleveland sports edition of the Donovan Live Postgame Show, as Jimmy and Dave "Dino" DeNatale talked about the Browns QB battle, the red-hot Indians, and new reports about LeBron James' future in Cleveland on WKYC's Facebook Live.

