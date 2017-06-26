New twist on a Cleveland classic, video you have to see to believe: Donovan Live! recap

We began Monday's Donovan Live! with a weather update from Matt Wintz, followed by Chris Tye handling '77 Seconds at 7,' a look at the day's top stories. We also VERIFY whether you can shoot a bear in your yard and have the inspiring story of an athlete who turned his cancer diagnosis into a journey of health and fitness.

It's the latest concert series in town, putting a new twist on an old classic. Chris chats with legendary Cleveland disc jockies John Gorman and Ravenna Micelli, now of oWOW radio, who have teamed up with Mike Miller of Music Box Supper Club to present a summer-long Happy Hour concert series every Wednesday. The concerts are a throwback to the old WMMS 'Coffee Break' shows that were popular in the 70s and 80s.

From the best and worst days to buy gas, to how to get free talk and text on your cell phone, Danielle Serino joined Chris for 'One For The Money.' Matt then returned to bring us the weather forecast.

And we kicked off a new segment on Donovan Live!, bringing you news you have to see to believe. Check out the video shot by Jeremy Bullins of Lakewood showing a dramatic boat rescue behind the Miller Ferry on Lake Erie over the weekend.

