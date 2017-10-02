Protecting yourself and your children part of complex issues after Las Vegas shooting

(Photo: WKYC)

The nation is still reeling after a gunman opened fire from a hotel room above a packed, outdoor concert in Las Vegas, killing at least 59, wounding 527 more and prompting chaos in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

This is a complex story with very complex issues at hand.

Monday evening on Donovan Live, National Security Expert Tim Dimoff and Dr. Lolita McDavid, Medical Director for Child Advocacy and Protection at University Hospitals, joined Jim Donovan to talk about a range of topics in the aftermath of the shooting.

Watch in the player above.

© 2017 WKYC-TV