Racing in the studio, Edgewater activities, and more on Wednesday's Donovan Live!

Chris Tye filled in for Jim Donovan on Wednesday's Donovan Live! We began the night with an update on a shooting that took place in Alexandria, Virginia this morning, a two-year-old dies after being hit by a mini van in Ravenna, and charges are filed against a man accused of going on a weekend killing spree, all that and more on 77 seconds at 7.

WKYC's photo journalist Shane Snider tells the love story of a local couple that that has reconnected after years of separation. The man's weekly random act of kindness has warming the hearts of many surrounding the couple.

Chris Tye sat down with Kelly Manderfield from the Cleveland Metroparks. The two discuss the many upcoming events at Edgewater Park and the impact the opening of the new beach house will have on the community.





Chris, Betsy Kling, and our new weekend evening meteorologist Matt Wintz brought us '3-on-3,featuring Ms.Pacman, free water taxi rides, and interesting way to honor Father's day. Plus, Cars 3 a racing segment you don't want to miss.Betsy and Matt also updated us on the storms .

