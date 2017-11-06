Reacting to Sashi Brown's press conference: The Donovan Live Postgame Show; VIDEO

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown spoke to reporters today in Berea as he tried to explain why the team is mired at 0-8, and what happened last week as the team misfired on a series of trade attempts.

Here's some of what we learned:

“It’s a lot simpler than what’s been written truly,” Brown told reporters. “This is just a matter of getting to a deal too late in the process, and I think both sides, both Cincinnati and us, tried our damnedest to try and get the paperwork in at the last minute.

“We’re talking about minutes and seconds. Before the trade deadline ended, we were on the phone with the NFL at the time to try to make it happen and it did not happen. I do think Cincinnati, in earnest, tried. I know we did everything humanly possible to get it done, and it just didn’t happen. It’s truly that simple.”

2. Sashi Brown denied any 'sabotage' of the deal

"I can just put it to bed that is just not the case. Nothing we would ever do to try to make up a trade, to sabotage a trade just wouldn’t make any sense.”

3. The problem with missing out on Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson came down to evaluating

When Brown was pressed about how the team failed to learn from the lesson of trading down from Wentz in 2016 by essentially doing the same thing again in 2017 with Watson, he made a very interesting comment: “I would just say I don’t think just trading down was the problem. I think it is just purely evaluating."

Wow.

4. There are signs of progress

"We have some more pieces we have to drop in here to get the roster to where it needs to be, but there are signs of progress that people can be excited about and look forward to. At the same time, we are disappointed in the results and we own those. We will get those better.”

Sorry, I'm just not seeing it. The Browns are 0-8 this year and frankly there just aren't that many positives that can be dug out from that. I will happily concede that the Browns defense against the run is better than we've seen in a long time. That's a good thing. But what else is there really?

I asked those questions and more to 'The Voice of the Browns,' Jimmy Donovan during the Donovan Live Postgame Show on Monday. What did Jim take from what Sashi Brown had to say? And have there really been 'signs of progress'?





