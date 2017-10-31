Recapping 24 dysfunctional hours of the Cleveland Browns: The Donovan Live Postgame Show

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Let's recap the last 24 or so hours for the Cleveland Browns, shall we?

1. They watched as the San Francisco 49ers elbowed their way to the front of the line to snatch Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo for the low-low price of a 2nd round draft pick.

2. The Browns coaching staff was reportedly 'irate' in being the bearers of the bad news about Jimmy G. to the team's front office. Apparently the Cleveland coaching staff was still at Browns headquarters in Berea when the Garoppolo deal went down around 8 p.m., while members of the front office had previously left at 5 p.m.

The idea of a rift between the Browns coaches and front office was only furthered when Jackson's daughter, Baylee, responded to one of Silver's tweets by saying "can't land a player if you're not on the phones" and "I'm gonna start wrecking all these idiot theories real soon."

3. After having failed to get Garoppolo, the Browns went all-in on trying to get Bengal backup QB A.J. McCarron prior to Tuesday's NFL trading deadline at 4 p.m. Apparently, the two sides agreed to the terms, but there was a glitch in getting it reported to the league before the deadline. Some reports blame the Bengals, others the Browns. The point is: No deal.

What does all of this mean? Jim Donovan and Dave "Dino" DeNatale attempt to piece together the time frame and figure out why the Browns missed out on Garoppolo, why were they willing to overpay for McCarron, and are big changes coming to the organization anytime soon?

WKYC's Ben Axelrod contributed to this story

