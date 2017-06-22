Rescue for rottweilers, national attention for CLE food: Thursday's Donovan Live! recap

We were off and running with Chris Tye sitting in for Jimmy on Thursday's Donovan Live! with '77 Seconds at 7,' checking the day's top stories. Chris also talked with the guys from Medworks, who are offering a free dental clinic this week at the Huntington Convention Center, and Danielle stopped by with the day's consumer headlines in 'One for the Money.'

There's an unfortunate amount of rottweilers that need a home right now. One group trying to help them find forever homes is 'R.E.A.L. Rottweiler Rescue.' Chris chatted with R.E.A.L.'s Cynthia Breda and Beajay Michaud (along with Beajay's dog Freyja). R.E.A.L. Rottweiler Rescue is hosting a 'Rott and Roll Party' featuring Monica Robins and the Whiskey Kings on Saturday at Music Box Supper Club. Get more information, including how to order tickets here.

The best local food is coming to the Food Network, a different local joint caused quite the stir up on Facebook, and a ranking on the Browns' popularity. That's what was trending with Chris, Danielle, and Dave "Dino" DeNatale on Thursday's '3-On-3.' Matt Wintz also had our weather forecast as we look ahead to the weekend.

