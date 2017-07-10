Salute to Leon Bibb & Lee Jordan, 'Bud & Burgers' coming to CLE: Donovan Live! recap

(Photo: WKYC)

Betsy Kling started Monday's Donovan Live! with a look at severe weather that was passing through parts of our viewing area. Jimmy had our '77 Seconds at 7,' plus an update on Akron schools voting to have Narcan available in its district. We also presented our 'Monday Motivation,' and Jimmy saluted broadcast veterans Lee Jordan and former Channel 3 anchor Leon Bibb, who announced their retirements on Monday.

Begininng on Tuesday, Bud & Burgers is making its way to Cleveland for a four-day, burger- and beer-centric event hosted by SCENE Magazine. In this unique take on the pop-up diner will get to experience a full menu of one-of-a-kind burgers crafted by Mike Mariola, Eric Williams, Demetrios Atheneos and Shawn Monday while sipping a smooth, crisp Budweiser. Chef Demetrios joined Jimmy and Betsy to talk about this unique event at 1051 W. 10th Street in the Flats. You can purchase tickets here.

From new technology in stores that track your emotions...to accusations that Amazon is still inflating discounts to trick consumers. Danielle Serino joined Jimmy with the latest edition of One For the Money. Betsy then gave us a look at the weather forecast.

And Jimmy and Dave "Dino" DeNatale talked more about the career of Leon Bibb, thoughts on the first half of the Cleveland Indians' season, and Jimmy's movie viewing habits on the Donovan Live! postgame show.

