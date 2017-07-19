'See The Possible Music Spotlight' debut: Wednesday's Donovan Live! recap

(Photo: WKYC)

We began Wednesday's Donovan Live! with Chris Tye checking in with the day's top headlines. Carly Flynn Morgan introduced us to a legal immigrant to the U.S. from Bosnia, who doesn't have much sympathy for the Ohio man recently deported to Mexico. Plus, from a way to get two months of free cell service to another major data breach. Danielle Serino had those consumer stories during 'One For the Money.'

We introduced a new segment of the show on Wednesday: our "See The Possible Music Spotlight."

This Summer, WKYC Channel 3 invited 5 average everyday people to share their thoughts on how they "see the possible." Everyone wrote their own song, created their own music and of course told their story. Ted Riser is our first singer and joined Jimmy to talk about what has inspired him.

Jimmy, Chris, and Betsy Kling took a look at the stories trending online Wednesday, including a delicious national holiday, a daring rescue all caught on camera, and a big decision from a Mansfield school, on '3-on-3.' Betsy then had a look at our weather forecast as the temperatures continue to rise.

The Indians fell to the Giants on Wednesday and have now lost five of their last six games. Yes, they are still in first place in the American League Central, but something doesn't feel right with the Tribe. Jimmy and Dave "Dino" DeNatale discussed that and more during the 'Donovan Live Postgame Show' on Facebook Live:

