Taste of Tremont preview, Your Take, and more: Thursday's Donovan Live recap

We began Thursday's Donovan Live! with an update from Hilary Golston at an East Side apartment building, where three people were shot, including a 9-year-old girl. Jimmy had more of the day's top stories on '77 Seconds at 7,' and then brought in Dave "Dino" DeNatale for 'Your Take,' as we asked submitted questions from viewers about the Indians, and discussed which Harrison Ford movie is your favorite as the actor celebrates his 75th birthday.

The Taste of Tremont is coming this Sunday, but we couldn't wait until then! Jimmy and Betsy Kling were joined by event coordinator Amy Pappas and Heather Haviland, owner of Lucky's Cafe to preview what we can expect at the event.

We looked back at the awkward moment on the ESPY's, plus a costly predicament for a Texas man, and the great fry debate as our trending news in Thursday's '3-on-3' segment with Jimmy, Betsy, and Danielle Serino. Plus, Betsy had our weather forecast as we look ahead to this weekend.

So with all of the Harrison Ford movies that were mentioned in 'Your Take,' why hasn't Jimmy seen any of the Indiana Jones films? Plus he and Dino talk about their love of the television show 'The West Wing,' and why fans shouldn't be nervous that LeBron James was at the Lakers' Summer League game during the 'Donovan Live Postgame Show' on Facebook Live.

