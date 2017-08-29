The future of the Q, a personal experience with Harvey: Tuesday's Donovan Live! recap

(Photo: WKYC)

Tuesday's Donovan Live! kicked off with Chris Tye's '77 Seconds at 7,' a complete rundown of the day's top stories. WKYC's Andrew Horansky joined Jimmy in studio for his story about what many of his former colleagues at KHOU-TV in Houston are going through as they cover Tropical Storm Harvey. One of Drew's former teammates at KHOU is an Elyria native.

Cleveland attorney Fred Nance joined Jimmy to discuss what the future of Quicken Loans Arena looks like now that the Cavaliers have pulled out of the renovation plan. Nance had helped negotiate the Q Transformation project on behalf of Cuyahoga County.

A new apartment downtown that some say could be an eyesore, a price hike for your health, and a proposal to cut down on airport traffic were the trending topics in Tuesday's '3-on-3' with Jimmy, Chris, and Betsy Kling. Betsy also had a look at our weather forecast.

Jimmy's Take for Tuesday focused on the future of longtime Browns cornerback Joe Haden, who is reportedly being shopped in a trade. See what the 'Voice of the Browns' had to say about Haden below.

Jimmy and Dave "Dino" DeNatale talked about Haden, Cameron Erving's future, and more thoughts on the interview with Fred Nance during Tuesday's Donovan Live! Postgame Show on WKYC's Facebook Live:

