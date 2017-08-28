The latest on Harvey, Jimmy's Take on DeShone Kizer: Monday's Donovan Live! recap

(Photo: WKYC)

Monday's Donovan Live began with some breaking news, as Chris Tye reported on the Cavs' decision to cancel their Quicken Loans Arena renovation plan. Meanwhile, Jimmy checked in with David Goins from our sister station KHOU for the latest on the impact of Tropical Storm Harvey.

Ohioans are some of the most charitable people in the country. In fact, a recent study by Wallet Hub put us at 8th in the country in terms of giving. But before you rush to help out victims of Hurricane Harvey, Danielle Serino joined Jimmy to tell us why we need to be careful what we send and to where.

Monday's 3-on-3 trending items for Jimmy, Chris, and Betsy Kling: Hurricane Harvey makes for a resourceful yet criminal dog, Amazon makes good on a promise, and Uber roles out a new safety feature. Betsy also took a look at the weather conditions both in Northeast Ohio and down on the Gulf Coast.

DeShone Kizer will be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns to start the season. Jimmy puts on his hat as 'The Voice of the Browns' and explains why turning to the rookie is a smart move by Head Coach Hue Jackson and much more during 'Jimmy's Take.'

Jimmy and Dave "Dino" DeNatale continue the discussion about the Browns going with Kizer, plus what will happen with the Cavaliers-Celtics trade that is on hold, and how must Cavs owner Dan Gilbert be feeling after pulling the Q renovation package on Monday? The guys converse about this and more on the Donovan Live Postgame Show on WKYC's Facebook Live.

