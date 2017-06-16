The Minions invade our studios! Friday's Donovan Live! recap

(Photo: WKYC)

Dawn Kendrick was in for Jimmy on Friday's Donovan Live! She gave us a rundown of the top stories of the day on '77 Seconds at 7.' Plus, Tiffany Tarpley reported on the efforts to build a medical marijuana growth site in Rootstown, Matt Granite had some 'Ways to Save' for Father's Day, and we talked to film director Colin Trevorrow about his new movie 'The Book of Henry.' Trevorrow is also slated to direct Star Wars Episode IX in 2019.

The largest sailing regatta on Lake Erie and one of the largest on the Great Lakes is underway here in Cleveland. Dawn Kendrick hit the water with Trey Sheehan to talk about Cleveland Race Week, going on through June 25.

You can purchase a piece of movie history, a big name in country music is coming to Northeast Ohio, and a recent business deal could pave the way for how you buy groceries. Those were the stories trending on '3-on-3' with Dawn, Betsy Kling, and Matt Wintz. Matt and Betsy also gave us the weather forecast for the weekend.

We were invaded by The Minions from the 'Despicable Me' franchise for most of Friday's show! Before 'Despicable Me 3' opens on June 30, you can meet them on Saturday at SouthPark Mall in Strongsville from 1-3 p.m.

