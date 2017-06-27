Train is coming back to CLE, plus a 14-pound baby is born: Tuesday's Donovan Live! recap

(Photo: WKYC)

Chris Tye was in for Jimmy on Tuesday and started things off with '77 Seconds at 7,' a look at the day's top stories. Also, Jasmine Monroe gave us the details about the band Train coming back to Cleveland for a free show after audio problems over the weekend. Plus, Danielle Serino checked the day's top consumer news in 'One for the Money.'

We told you last week about the changes coming to Sterle's Country House. The rebranding will transform the iconic building into an events center, with the food you've come to know and love becoming part of the menu at Goldhorn Brewery right next door. Executive Chef Natasha Pogrebinsky and Head Brewer at Goldhorn, Joel Warger, join Chris to talk about the new concept.

It was a BIG day for a South Carolina couple last week, as in a big 14-pound baby boy. Loren Thomas from our sister station in Columbia, S.C., introduced us to the parents of Colin Keisler. Plus, Michael Estime brought us our weather forecast.

And in the latest edition of 'Talented Pets in the CLE,' we met Lilly and Marley Walker from Chesterland, two dogs that have taken up the game of tetherball.

