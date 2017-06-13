World of Dance showcases CLE, Viva Starlight, and more on Tuesday's Donovan Live!

Chris Tye filled in for Jimmy on Tuesday's Donovan Live! We opened with the latest on the investigation into murders in Stark County and North Royalton, the Cavaliers return home after their loss in the NBA Finals, and Dawn Kendrick introduced us to three Brunswick sisters who will be showcased on tonight's World of Dance.

Chris chatted with Tony-nominated singer and actress Mary Bridget Davies, who will be the first act to perform at the brand-new 'Viva Starlight Room' in Richmond Heights.

Chris, Betsy Kling, and our new weekend evening meteorologist Matt Wintz brought us '3-on-3,' featuring a sneak peek inside the highly anticipated Margaritaville, and another interesting sentence from a well-known Northeast Ohio judge. Betsy and Matt also updated us on the mega hot weather in our area.

And the videos are still coming in for our "Talented Pets in the CLE" segment, so we featured another submission. Meet Vinnie the volleyball-playing Frenchie!

