Little Big Shots: Forever Young premieres Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Photo: NBC)

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — June 5, 2017 — “Little Big Shots: Forever Young” kicks off Wednesday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with five phenomenal young-at-heart seniors and a special guest appearance by America’s favorite senior, Betty White. The engaging one-hour series is executive produced by both Ellen DeGeneres and host Steve Harvey.

Following up on the phenomenal success of “Little Big Shots,” in which kids brought their incredible talents to a primetime audience, “Little Big Shots: Forever Young” features amazing seniors ranging in age from 60 to 103, showcasing their hidden talents, vibrant personalities and incredible wisdom.

Extraordinary seniors featured in the premiere include 72-year-old Larry (The Villages, Fla.), who spent 40 years working as a plumber and is now able to pursue his passion for singing opera; and Arthur, an 80-year-old tap dancer and former performer on “The Lawrence Welk Show” from Pasadena, Calif., who shows off his fancy footwork and gets the surprise of his life from entertainment legend Betty White, who had given him his first break on television.

Harvey also visits with 11-time Grammy Award-winning gospel singer and pastor Shirley Caesar (Durham, N.C.), who is receiving her 12th Grammy – a Lifetime Achievement Award – in July. Caesar is also an Internet sensation whose “You Name It Challenge,” taped during one of her sermons, was a viral hit and has now been mixed and remixed thousands of times, by everyone from Snoop Dogg to Chris Brown.

Other remarkable seniors featured include Chips (Edgewater, N.J.), a funny magician/illusionist, and an 81-year-old high-flying great grandma and daredevil from Sarasota, Fla., who is part of the famous Wallenda family of circus performers and has performed on the sway pole for 52 years. She’ll show off her talent at 85 feet in the air, fearless and with no safety net, in an incredible nail-biting performance viewers will have to see to believe.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM