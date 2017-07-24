Midnight, Texas to premiere tonight on NBC

7/24/22017 - Welcome to a place where being normal is really quite strange. From the visionary director of Mr. Robot and based on the hit book series from the author behind HBO’s True Blood comes a journey into a remote Texas town where no one is who they seem. When Manfred Bernardo, a gifted medium, arrives in search of refuge from a less-than-understanding world, the town’s members are initially suspicious. Rightly so, given the threats that lurk just outside. But they soon come to see Manfred’s power to bridge the living and the dead and accept him as one of their own – folding him into their community and uniting to keep their town safe.

From vampires and witches to psychics and hit men, Midnight is a mysterious safe haven for those who are different. As the town members fight off outside pressures from rowdy biker gangs, ever-suspicious cops and their own dangerous pasts, they band together and form a strong and unlikely family.

Midnight, Texas premieres TONIGHT (July 24, 2017) at 10/9c on NBC, and will continue weekly on Mondays.

