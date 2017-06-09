NBC'S The Night Shift Returns for season 4

(Photo: M. Pellinni)

Tonight at 9:00 pm EST, NBC's drama The Night Shift returns for season 4. At San Antonio Memorial, those who work the 7pm – 7am shift are a special breed. Welcome to the night shift, where every day is a fight between the heroic efforts of saving lives and the hard truths of running a hospital. After a grueling tour of duty in Afghanistan, adrenaline junkie TC Callahan became accustomed to combat, but he could have never guessed that his toughest battles would be fought right here at home. TC and his irreverent team of late night docs know how to let off steam with the casual prank or two, but when lives are at stake, they are all business.

Unfortunately, the night shift is now under new management, and boss Michael Ragosa is more interested in cutting costs than helping people. But TC has never met a rule he couldn't break, or a person he won't stand up to. And it's clear that not even Jordan, TC's ex-girlfriend and now Ragosa's second in charge, has a chance at keeping him in line. If Ragosa wants a war... he'll get one.

From executive producers/writers Gabe Sachs and Jeff Judah (Diary of a Wimpy Kid), this one-hour drama gives comes a fresh new take on the fight to save lives. Check out the

