Crafting success with Cleveland fashion designer Stephanie Nunn

CLEVELAND -- Vision doesn't always originate from the eye. Sometimes it comes from the heart.

That's what West Side fashion designer Stephanie Nunn is proving with her creative line The Nadira Collection. Nunn is legally blind due to a degenerative eye disease and has completely lost vision in one eye because of abuse she suffered in a past relationship.

Despite her visual impairment, Nunn has learned how to depend on the vision within her heart to design and create unique clothing using her crocheting talents. Nunn says crocheting and visual impairment are the two aspects of her life that have remained constant through the years.

The 56-year-old's story and creative skills are inspiring others to follow her lead of going after a dream in the face of adversity.





Nunn produces an annual charity fashion show featuring her designs. A portion of the proceeds benefit the work of local nonprofit Prevent Blindness. Nunn is on the organization's board and shares her story to advance Prevent Blindness' mission of preventing blindness and preserving sight.





Nunn and her team are currently planning their 2017 charity fashion show.





