Garfield Heights basketball standouts use influence to promote acceptance

Influence is powerful.

Garfield Heights Seniors Marreon Jackson and Shawn Christian understand this concept. They used their influence as stars of the boys’ varsity basketball team to make sure their friend, sophomore Malieke Graham, is fully accepted and embraced at school.

Graham has cerebral palsy.

“We understand who we are so they’re not going to mess with him as much if he’s with us,” says Christian. “When they see him with us they’re like ‘he’s a basketball player so we got to respect him.’”

Christian and Jackson embraced Graham because all three shared a love for the game of basketball.

“I don’t see nothing wrong with Malieke,” says Jackson. “He thinks the same as all of us. It was just something happened when he was born.”

Graham spent the first eight months of his life in the hospital because he was born three months early with congestive heart failure and chronic lung disease. He was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of two, which impacts his muscle movement from the waist down. He’s had three surgeries to aid in his development.

Graham's mother, Tina Hawkins, says the 17-year-old did encounter teasing and taunting because of the way he walked. However, instead of focusing on people who treat him negatively, Graham has decided to embrace and focus on those who offer acceptance.

The support Graham has received from his family and newfound basketball brothers has paved the way for him to soar in life and on the school’s basketball team.

When asked about what Christian and Jackson mean to him, Graham embraces the two, smiles, and says ... “These two right here man they’re my brothers. Anytime I need them I know they got my back. I love these guys right here.”

Both Christian and Jackson have received scholarships to play Division I college basketball. Christian is attending Cleveland State University in the fall. Jackson will play at the University of Toledo.

