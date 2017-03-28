Rising Moment: Siblings achieve academic success despite homelessness

Jeremy and Kasharee Rogers smile at their desks. The first graders were nominated for the Risng Moment feature by their teachers at the University of Cleveland Preparatory School on Cleveland's east side.

An empty desk sits in the lobby of the University of Cleveland Preparatory School on Cleveland’s east side. It’s a powerful image of what could have represented the story of Jeremy and Kasharee Rogers.

The siblings are first graders at the charter school within the I Can Schools network. During the past two years the children have moved back and forth between Cleveland and Muskegon, Michigan, after their mother was shot.

The family even spent three months in a Cleveland shelter at the end of 2016 as mom, Carmesha, was working to recover from her injuries and financial hardships.

Attending school was a challenge, but teachers say Jeremy and Kasharee’s desks were rarely empty because the two were always in class and ready to learn.

In fact, Jeremy is a top performer in math and reading. He spends his spare time helping his sister because he says, "I want her to get to second grade."

In a time when youth on Cleveland’s east side are continuing to make headlines for crime and violence, it’s refreshing to see two kids strive to rise above personal hardships to achieve academic success.

Jeremy and Kasharee were nominated for the Rising Moment feature by the staff at I Can Schools, UCP campus.

