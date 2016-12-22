Rising | WKYC provides Christmas for mom, 11 kids

(Photo: Cotton, Kierra)

It's been a four-month journey for our new series Rising.

Since late August, WKYC has told the stories of people in Northeast Ohio who overcome obstacles to achieve success and our inspiring others to do the same.

Tonight, WKYC is following the lead of those featured in our Rising series.

We decided to do something a little different with our final Rising segment of the year.

For three years W\KYC has partnered with the Adopt A Family Association of Parma.to provide a Christmas for families in need.

But when we met our family this year their story touched the heart of many in our building.

We learned that Tinika Cooke, an east side mother of six, has endured a year full of incredible loss. Not only has she cared for her own six children, but when her cousin died she took in her cousin's five children as well.

And then two months ago, an electrical fire in the kitchen forced the Cooke family out of their home, located in Cleveland's Mount Pleasant area.

The thought of eleven children displaced for Christmas was unimaginable.

So WKYC has learned a few lessons from the people we have covered in our Rising segment.

We wanted to join the "Pass It On" movement and help this local family rise. Our employees provided two carloads of Christmas gifts for the family, and we also rallied some local businesses to repair the Cookes' home in time for the holidays.

A special thanks to the Sherwin-Williams Co., HH Gregg, and Pumpa Finishing and Remodeling for making the restoration of the Cooke family's home possible.