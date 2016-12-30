WKYC holds first Women's Community Briefing

GAP Communications President and CEO Alex Boone, WKYC President and General Manager Micki Byrnes, and WKYC Reporter Danielle Wiggins pose for a photo at the station's first Women's Community Leadership Briefing and Open House.

CLEVELAND -- President and General Manager Micki Byrnes and members of the station's leadership team recently hosted over 40 of Northeast Ohio's female leaders for the station's first Community Leadership Briefing and Open House.

The briefing included: lunch, station tours, an overview of the station's new Rising initiative, and information on upcoming community initiatives, television programs, and partnerships.

Plans are in the works for hosting additional open house community briefings and networking events at the station in 2017.



