Robin Wright Could Become the 'House of Cards' Lead
Kevin Spacey is nowhere to be seen on Netflix. When you go to watch House of Cards, you only see Robin Wright's face. Many people are suggesting Robin Wright should be the lead of the show. What are your thoughts?
TEGNA 7:22 PM. EST November 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Carly Crash Story
-
11 pm weather forecast September 30 2017
-
More information about 3-year-old boy who fatally shot self in head
-
Willoughby Hills police officers in stable condition, suspect identified
-
This Year's Top Bedding Deal - The Deal Guy
-
Many questions in Mantua after Crestwood high school football program suspended
-
LEGO convention comes to Cleveland
-
Top 5 Fall Handbag Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Willoughby Hills Latest Info - Jasmine Monroe
-
Trump blasts Puerto Rican mayor after she begs for help
More Stories
-
ELECTION RESULTS | Track the county-by-county…Nov. 7, 2017, 7:22 p.m.
-
LIVE UPDATES | Frank Jackson, Zack Reed's Election…Nov. 7, 2017, 3:41 p.m.
-
Election 2017: What is Ohio Issue 2?Oct. 9, 2017, 4:51 p.m.