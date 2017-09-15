Close 5 Tips to Help Prevent Rape or Sexual Assault 9.15.17 We The People WKYC 3:04 PM. EDT September 15, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Alex Leslie, Senior Director of Educational Services at the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, outlines 5 tips to prevent rape or sexual assault. For more information, visit www.clevelandhelpcrisis.org. © 2017 WKYC-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS What can you do if you are affected by Equifax breach? Downtown Cleveland sets residency record Top $14 Lights To Survive A Storm - The Deal Guy Social media reacts to Cleveland Indians 21 game win streak KSDK Breaking Live Video Judge grants TRO allowing Ma'lik Richmond to play football for YSU Avoid a Costly Plumbing Repair - The Deal Guy Cleveland man gets prison for breaking into homes, raping 6-year-old Las Vegas names the Indians as favorites to win World Series LSU student death being investigated as possible hazing incident More Stories Jury finds Geauga County 'food stamp millionaire'… Sep 15, 2017, 2:29 p.m. Cleveland Indians fans grab 2017 postseason gear Sep 15, 2017, 10:35 a.m. Friday night's Cleveland Indians-Kansas City Royals… Sep 15, 2017, 12:14 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs