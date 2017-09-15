WKYC
Close

5 Tips to Help Prevent Rape or Sexual Assault 9.15.17

We The People

WKYC 3:04 PM. EDT September 15, 2017

Alex Leslie, Senior Director of Educational Services at the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, outlines 5 tips to prevent rape or sexual assault.


For more information, visit www.clevelandhelpcrisis.org.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories