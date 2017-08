Acting Out is a festival that uses comedy, art, film and music to shatter the stigmas of mental illness of addiction. Co-creator Martin Geramita and Artist Derek Hess stopped by the studio to explain what the festival is all about and showcase some of his art work.





Event Info: September 13th through 16th

Contact Info: http://www.actingoutcle.com/

