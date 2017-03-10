Amber Donovan & Michael Bolwaire, The Open Table Initiative, 3.10.17

There is nothing better than having a group of people who care about your future; joining us today is the Cuyahoga County Director of The Open Table Initiative Amber Donovan and program participant, Michael Bolwaire to tell us the importance of transitioning young adults from foster care to living successful, healthy lives and upcoming events.

Contact Info:

(216) 776-8088

www.facebook.com/ClevelandTableTalk

Event Info:

Open Table Business Breakfast

March 21st

8:30 AM – 10 AM

© 2017 WKYC-TV