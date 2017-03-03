WKYC
April Stoltz and Isam Zaiem- Teatime for Peace 3.3.2017

We The People

WKYC 2:20 PM. EST March 03, 2017

Teatime for Peace is a program that gives people the opportunity to get to know people from all different faiths. Here to talk about it are Co-founders April Stoltz and Isam Zaiem. 

