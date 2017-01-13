Justin Bachman faced a great deal of bullying when he was young, now, he’s a college sophomore and formed Teen Council to promote and recognize this problem many young people deal with. The group within Teen Council is called “Can You Hear It” and WKYC is helping to kick off the “Be The Change Challenge.” Two members of Teen Council, Ashley Foster and Brie Peake, join us to explain more about Teen Council along with how other students can be featured on WKYC for this challenge!

Contact Info:

www.CanYouHearIt.org

(© 2017 WKYC)