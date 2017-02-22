Bald Benevolence Movement takes wings in Northeast Ohio

Marsha Mahoney with her son, Gus

Martha Mahoney passed on the morning of February 12, 2017, after an 8 year fight against breast cancer (3 years against Metatstatic Breast Cancer, or MBC). She was a mother, wife, friend, and more but most importantly she was an inspiration and a lover.

Although she is no longer with us on earth, she lives in our hearts and spirits. Her love and her kindness is the legacy that will continue to live and grow through our own actions.



However, her tangible legacy was the Bald Benevolence movement. In true Martha form, she created Bald Benevolence to attempt to prevent other women (and men) from having to suffer from MBC in the way she did. Yet, despite her body suffering, her heart thrived, showing us all the power of positivity and being "kinder than necessary."

Tune in to this Friday's episode of We The People on Channel 3 at 12:00pm to learn more about the special moment in Martha's life that caused her to start a movement. We wil be joined by her son, Gus, as he gives us more insight in to her life and how YOU can join the #baldbenevolence movement through donations and awareness.

Martha Mahoney before her diagnosis (Photo: https://www.facebook.com/baldbenevolence)



Visit http://baldbenevolence.itemorder.com to read about our original mission and to donate.

"Be kinder than necessary because everyone is fighting a different battle that isn't as visible as a bald head"

https://www.facebook.com/baldbenevolence