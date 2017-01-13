Beverly Lloyd&Elizabeth Ziegelmeyer–Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Scholarship Committee 1.13.17

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Monday and there is a Scholarship Committee for the holiday right here in Northeast Ohio! Beverly Lloyd, Committee Member of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Scholarship Committee and Elizabeth Ziegelmeyer, “Happy Birthday Dr. King! Birthday Card Contest Winner, join us in talking about the contest, other contests offered by the committee and why celebrating Dr. King’s legacy is so important.

Contact Info:

www.KingBreakfast.org

(© 2017 WKYC)