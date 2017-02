Making sure a sick child enjoys the normalcy of life is very important and here with us today is Volunteer and Advocate for children’s reading Bill Spellacy of Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, to tell us what he does in and around the hospital to keep not just the children active with reading, but the doctors and nurses as well.

Contact Info:

216-736-7711

www.BVUvolunteers.org

www.reachoutandreadGC.org

(© 2017 WKYC)