Providing substance and culture in the lives of young children was only part of what Founder, Jo Jo Carcioppolo of Dancing Classrooms had in mind. She joins us today to tell us more about how to get the Dancing Classrooms in your school and other upcoming events.

Contact Info:

(440) 230-5170

www.DancingClassroomsNEO.org

Event Info:

Colors of the Rainbow Team Match

Tri-C Metro Campus – Auditorium

March 14th 6p.m. – 8 p.m.

© 2017 WKYC-TV