Boys and Girls Clubs Cleveland 7.7.17

A first ever Celebrity Reader Series is well underway here in Northeast Ohio. As part of the Slavic Village Reads literacy initiative, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cleveland is hosting these outdoor events where community leaders read to children. Ladosha Wright, who is the next Celebrity Reader, and Academic Success Manager of the Boys & Girls Club, Jazmine Walker, join the show to talk about The Boys and Girls Clubs’ commitment to reading.

Contact Info:

If you'd like to support the Slavic Village Reads project, good quality children's books are always accepted at the club, which is located at 6114 Broadway Ave in Cleveland.

For more information visit www.CleveKids.org

