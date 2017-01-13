Brandon E. Chrostowski – See The Good Event at EDWINS 1.13.17

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day is on Monday and EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute is honoring him by cooking up some of his favorite dishes, including pig’s feet! Brandon E. Chrostowski, Founder of EDWINS, joins us to share information about an event next Tuesday where if you bring in one piece of good news from a media outlet, you will get a free appetizer on the house! Brandon tells us what EDWINS is all about and how it relates to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.
Contact/Event Info:
See The Good
Next Week, Tuesday, Jan. 17
4 – 10 p.m.
EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute
13101 Shaker Square, Cleveland, OH 44120
