Bridget McQuaide- CARE 9.1.17

The first Friday of every month We the People will be recognizing young adults making a big difference in our society. CARE Program Coordinator for the Community of Partnership on Aging, Bridget McQuaide is the millennial of the month and she joined the set to talk about all she does for the community.
For more information visit CommunityPartnershipOnAging.org/TheCareProgram
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs