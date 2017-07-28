Building Bridges with Books 7.28.17

We all like to think that our local schools are equipped with fully stocked libraries so that children can experience the joy of reading. But not all of them are. Building Bridges with Books is a project that helps stock and shelve books to expand libraries at Cuyahoga County schools. Debbie Joseph, Vice President of Community Service at National Council of Jewish Women the Cleveland chapter, joins the show to tell us how we can get involved.

Contact Info:

Here at WKYC we are in the final week of a drive to help with the

Building Bridges with Books project. This is all a part of WKYC's Support Our Students Campaign. Books can be dropped off here at WKYC Studios at 1333 Lakeside Ave. in Cleveland. We'd love for you to come over and drop off some books before our deadline, which is next Friday.

For more information visit www.WKYC.com/SupportOurStudents

You can also donate books to the National Council of Jewish Women.

26055 Emery Rd. Warrensville Heights, OH

