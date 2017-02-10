BVU Volunteering

Bridging the gap between business and volunteering is spreading thanks to Heather Englander, Director of the Volunteer Center, who is here to talk about making the connection.
Contact Info:
216-736-7711
(© 2017 WKYC)
We The People
Bridging the gap between business and volunteering is spreading thanks to Heather Englander, Director of the Volunteer Center, who is here to talk about making the connection.
Contact Info:
216-736-7711
(© 2017 WKYC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs