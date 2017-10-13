Celebration of Human Services 10.13.2017

The Center for Community Solutions is hosting its annual celebration of Human Services that highlights members or organizations in the community that give back and enrich the lives of many Northeast Ohio residents. Zulma Zabala, board chair for The Center for Community Solutions and Judi Kovach, board chair of Cleveland Kids Book Bank are here to share why it is so important to spotlight organizations that give back to the community.

Event Info:

Celebration of Human Services

Friday Oct. 20

8 am – 1:30 pm

Hilton Garden Inn

www.CommunitySolutions.com

© 2017 WKYC-TV