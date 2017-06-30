Cleveland Kids' Book Bank 6.30.17

Cleveland Kids’ Book Bank is an organization designed to give free books to children across Northeast Ohio. Judy Payne, Executive Director of Cleveland Kids’ Book Bank, and Robin Echols Cooper, Performer and Visual Artist, join the show to tell us all about the great work Cleveland Kids’ Book Bank does.

Contact Info:

For more info on Summer Reading Festivals including dates, times, and locations visit:

www.cacgrants.org/find-an-event/

or

www.KidsBookBank.org

Facebook: @ClevelandKidsBookBank

© 2017 WKYC-TV