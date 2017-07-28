Cleveland Police Foundation 7.28.17

Over 70 percent of inmates in America's prisons cannot read above a fourth-grade level, according to BeginToRead.com. Here now to tell us why that alarming statistic has caused the Cleveland Police Foundation to take action is Cleveland Police Captain, Keith Sulzer.

Contact Info:

Monetary Donations to support the Cleveland Police Foundation's mission for literacy can be sent to 1300 Ontario Street in Cleveland. To donate books, leave Captain Sulzer a message on Facebook

Facebook: Keith G. Sulzer

Facebook: The Cleveland Police Foundation

© 2017 WKYC-TV