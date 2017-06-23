WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Community Calendar 6.23.17

We The People

WKYC 2:44 PM. EDT June 23, 2017

This week's community calendar and upcoming events. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories