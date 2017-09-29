WKYC
Connect 2 Akron 9.29.17

We The People

WKYC 12:37 PM. EDT September 29, 2017

Joining Tiffany today are Karen Cheung and Kirk Norris to tell us all about an upcoming volunteer fair in Akron. If you are looking for a way to volunteer and give back, then this is the place for you. Make sure to register online for this free event!


Event Info:
October 12th at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall at the University of Akron
5:30-7:30 pm
Register online at www.connect2akron.org

