Connect 2 Akron 9.29.17

Joining Tiffany today are Karen Cheung and Kirk Norris to tell us all about an upcoming volunteer fair in Akron. If you are looking for a way to volunteer and give back, then this is the place for you. Make sure to register online for this free event!
Event Info:
October 12th at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall at the University of Akron
5:30-7:30 pm
Register online at www.connect2akron.org
