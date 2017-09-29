Connect 2 Akron 9.29.17

Joining Tiffany today are Karen Cheung and Kirk Norris to tell us all about an upcoming volunteer fair in Akron. If you are looking for a way to volunteer and give back, then this is the place for you. Make sure to register online for this free event!





Event Info:

October 12th at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall at the University of Akron

5:30-7:30 pm

Register online at www.connect2akron.org

© 2017 WKYC-TV