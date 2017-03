In Lorain County, last year there were 18 homicides according to the coroner. Dashon Taylor is here to share with us her inspiration, the loss of her brother and how she is helping others heal after violence.





Contact Info:

DashonTaylor471@yahoo.com

Event Info:

A Gift of Healing Dinner

@ the Knights of St. John, Lorain

April 22nd

3 PM – 12 Midnight

© 2017 WKYC-TV