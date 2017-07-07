Dec My Room 7.7.17

Dec My Room creates personalized healing places for pediatric and young adult patients who are in the hospital for a prolonged period of time. Kathi Perry, Executive Director of Cleveland Area Chapter, and Dawna Finley join the show to tell us about this amazing program.
Event Info:
The Grow with Us Fundraiser takes place on
September 23rd from 5:30 – 9:00 PM
at Clifton Club in Lakewood
For more information on volunteering, visit www.DECMYROOM.org
