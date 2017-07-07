WKYC
Dec My Room 7.7.17

We the People.

WKYC 1:35 PM. EDT July 07, 2017

Dec My Room creates personalized healing places for pediatric and young adult patients who are in the hospital for a prolonged period of time. Kathi Perry, Executive Director of Cleveland Area Chapter, and Dawna Finley join the show to tell us about this amazing program.

Event Info:

The Grow with Us Fundraiser takes place on

September 23rd from 5:30 – 9:00 PM

at Clifton Club in Lakewood

For more information on volunteering, visit www.DECMYROOM.org

