Dec My Room 7.7.17

Dec My Room creates personalized healing places for pediatric and young adult patients who are in the hospital for a prolonged period of time. Kathi Perry, Executive Director of Cleveland Area Chapter, and Dawna Finley join the show to tell us about this amazing program.

Event Info:

The Grow with Us Fundraiser takes place on

September 23rd from 5:30 – 9:00 PM

at Clifton Club in Lakewood

For more information on volunteering, visit www.DECMYROOM.org

