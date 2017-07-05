Jane Finley from Bay Village, OH loves the beach, all forms of skiing, music, performing, dancing, Justin Bieber, and the color purple. Volunteers surrounded her with all her likes and interests on the first day she was admitted to the hospital.

7/5/17 - On this Friday's episode of We The People, we will be meeting with the nonprofit organization "Dec My Room" that started in 2007 in Texas and has expanded in to 5 different states, including Ohio. In this organization, volunteers shop for and then decorate the rooms of hospital patients (kids in Cleveland), based on the collected knowledge of the likes and interest of the patient. Their goal is to change a dull hospital room into a cozier, more personalized hospital room that is filled with things that the patient will find comforting during their extended stay. Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital is the only participant in Ohio.

